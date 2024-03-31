Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.