Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

