Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTES. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
