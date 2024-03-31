Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.14. 168,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

