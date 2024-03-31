Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

