Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

