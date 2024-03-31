Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $175,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

