Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $462,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,973. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.