Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $339,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,831,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.80. 109,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $825.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.