Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $107,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,105,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

