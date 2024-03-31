Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 771,011 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

