Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 7,912,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,076. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

