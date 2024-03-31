Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. 828,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.89. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

