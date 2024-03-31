Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 107,366 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

