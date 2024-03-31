Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IXUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 729,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,745. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

