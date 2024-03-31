Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

