Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
About Leonardo
