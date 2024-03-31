Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

