Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 35 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $344.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.