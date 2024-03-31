Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 26 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equinix by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,540,000 after buying an additional 131,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $825.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

