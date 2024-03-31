Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.