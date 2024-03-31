Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

