Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3,371.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 191,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

