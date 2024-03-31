Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

