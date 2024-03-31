Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

