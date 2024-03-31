Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,417,000 after purchasing an additional 241,480 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $971.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,727. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $914.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

