Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kooth Stock Performance
KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Kooth has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.17 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.09.
Kooth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.