Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Kooth has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.17 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.09.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

