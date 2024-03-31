KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, KOK has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $124,934.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,913.11 or 0.99899168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00143668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00568046 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $163,790.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

