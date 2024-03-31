KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 49.8% in March

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 108,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,830. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

