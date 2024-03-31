Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

