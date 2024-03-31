Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$199.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE KXS opened at C$154.00 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.8145101 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50. Insiders have sold a total of 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,930 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

