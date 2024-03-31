Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KRC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

