Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average of $377.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

