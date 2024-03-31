Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 210,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

