Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kelly Services Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 210,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $25.27.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Kelly Services
In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
See Also
