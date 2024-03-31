Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
Kairous Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.92.
Institutional Trading of Kairous Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.
Kairous Acquisition Company Profile
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kairous Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What are earnings reports?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.