K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNT opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

