K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

