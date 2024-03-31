JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.