JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
