JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMSI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $813,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $34,408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,320,000.

