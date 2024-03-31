JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,417.0% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.24. 3,655,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

