JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 9.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

