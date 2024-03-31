JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $58.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.