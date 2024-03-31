JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Plans Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BBCB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

