JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (BATS:BBHY)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

