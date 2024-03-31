Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,387,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.