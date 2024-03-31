Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,822.70

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $134,822.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00014935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,487.19 or 0.99931430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00147440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00358044 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $129,658.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

