Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSPR. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

