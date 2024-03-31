Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,810. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

