Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JMBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,180. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,324,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 506,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.