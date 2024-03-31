IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 29th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.80. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

