Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of IE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 543,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.86. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Read More
