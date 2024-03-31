Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 543,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.86. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.